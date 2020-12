article

A 59-year-old woman reported missing from the Englewood neighborhood may need medical attention.

Gina Hatch, who was last seen Dec. 5, is missing from the 200 block of West 73rd Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Hatch is 5-foot-1 and known to frequent the area near her home.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.