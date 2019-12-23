Missing Eveleth woman, baby found safe

UPDATE: The missing woman and baby were found safe, police confirmed Monday night.

Police are asking for help finding a missing woman and child last seen in Eveleth, Minnesota.

According to police, 27-year-old Taylor Larell Toulouse and her 9-month-old daughter, Delphine Vivian Lisa French, were last seen Dec. 16.

If you have seen or have information of Toulouse and French, please contact the Eveleth Police Department at 218-744-7560 or 9-1-1.