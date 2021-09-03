Missing Gary teen believed to be in danger located, receiving treatment at hospital

A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from Gary earlier this week has been located, Gary police said Friday.

The family of Davion Blakes reported him missing after he was last seen at around 10 p.m. Aug. 30.

Police said they were notified Thursday night that he was located, is alive and was receiving treatment at a hospital.

His family told reporters Wednesday that they believed he was lured from his home.

His mother went door to door in the 1200 block of Dekalb Street in the Miller Beach neighborhood this week searching for answers.

The family said they believed Davion was lured by a woman through the social media app, ‘Snapchat.’

Police have not provided any further details except that he is safe and receiving treatment.