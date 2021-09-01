Family of missing Gary teen believes he was lured by adult

It has been two days since a Gary teenager has disappeared, and his family thinks he was lured from home.

Davion Blakes, 15, was last seen by his mother on Aug. 30 at around 10 p.m. as he was headed to bed.

His mother went door to door in the 1200 block of Dekalb Street in the Miller Beach neighborhood in Gary Wednesday.

That's the last place her son's phone pinged.

They even searched an abandoned home and turned up nothing.

Activist joined the family passing out missing person's flyers.

The family said they believe the 15-year-old was lured by a woman through the social media app, ‘Snapchat.’

Gary police searched for the teen Tuesday.

Davion's mother said her son loves sports, and plays football at Westside High.

Right now, she wants him returned safely.

Gary police said they are investigating.

Activist put up a $2,500 reward for the safe return of Blakes.