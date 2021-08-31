Missing 15-year-old Gary boy believed to be in extreme danger

Police in Gary, Indiana are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Davion Blakes was last seen early Tuesday morning around 3 a.m. He was wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police describe Davion as a Black male, standing 5-foot-6, weighing 100 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Davion is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031 or call 911.

