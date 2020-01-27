Missing girl, 14, last seen on Chicago's South Side

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Washington Park on the South Side.

Kanijah Williams was last seen Monday near the 5800 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She is known to visit the 7900 block of South Indiana Avenue in Chatham, police said.

She is 5-foot-5, 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light pink jacket, gray shirt, dark blue jeans and blue and white Airmax shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.