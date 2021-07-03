Missing girl: 14-year-old KC Gonzalez last seen in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on June 30

article

Chicago police are searching for missing girl KC Gonzalez, who was last seen in Austin on the West Side.

Gonzalez was last seen on June 30. She is missing from West Thomas Street.

Police say she sometimes hangs out around North Avenue and Laramie, Armitage and Kostner, and La Follette Park.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

KC Gonzalez is 5'5" tall and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark gray jogging pants, black shoes and a pink shirt.

If you know something about KC Gonzalez whereabouts, call Chicago Police at 312-746-8255.