Missing girl, 15, last seen on Chicago's Near West Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Near West Side.

Kennedi Showers was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 2100 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Showers is 5-foot-5, 118 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black clothing and white shoes. Showers is known to frequent the area of 69th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.