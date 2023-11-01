Expand / Collapse search

Missing girl, 15, last seen on Chicago's Near West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Near West Side
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Kennedi Showers | Chicago police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Near West Side.

Kennedi Showers was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 2100 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Showers is 5-foot-5, 118 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black clothing and white shoes. Showers is known to frequent the area of 69th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.

Special Report: How missing persons investigations work

In a FOX 32 special report, Anita Padilla looks at how missing persons investigators do their jobs and all the challenges they face in real life.