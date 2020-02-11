Missing girl, 15, last seen on South Side

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing teen girl who was last seen in Chatham on the South Side.

Taliyah Johnson, 15, was last sen Jan. 8 in the vicinity of the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Johnson is 5-foot-4, 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

She was wearing a dark green coat with red fur, gray boots and was carrying a black book bag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.