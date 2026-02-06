Missing girl, 17, last seen in Chicago one week ago

article

The Brief Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl reported missing from Chicago last week. Authorities say she may need medical attention and are asking the public for help.



Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Chicago last week.

What we know:

Payton Diver was last seen on Jan. 30 in the 700 block of North Green Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Diver is 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown wavy hair. She was last seen wearing all black clothing.

According to the alert, Diver frequents several suburbs including Naperville, Villa Park and Vernon Hills. She may be in need of medical attention.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.