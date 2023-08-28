Girl, 12, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Saturday from the Austin neighborhood.

Amiya Hudson was last seen around 7:45 p.m. at her residence in the 1400 block of North Lockwood Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Hudson is 4-foot-11, 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black and pink sweater with "PINK" written on the front, blue camouflage leggings and light brown slide sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.