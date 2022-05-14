Jayleen Rivera: Missing 14-year-old Chicago girl last seen in Humboldt Park neighborhood

article

Chicago police are looking for a missing girl named Jayleen Rivera who was last seen in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Rivera, 14, was last seen on West Hirsch Street near Pulaski on Friday, May 13.

She was wearing all navy blue clothing and white shoes.

Rivera is described as 5'5" tall, 106 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have information, call Chicago Police at (312) 746-6554.