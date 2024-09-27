Girl, 2, found safe after going missing from Lombard hotel

A 2-year-old girl who was reported missing for hours from a hotel in Lombard has been found safe, police announced Friday.

Police have not yet said where the girl was found.

Police, firefighters and water rescue teams searched all morning for the girl, who was reported missing around midnight from a room at the Extended Stay Hotel, 260 E. 22nd St.

Several divers searched a pond in front of the hotel. Search dogs were brought to the scene, looking in bushes and through wooded areas around the hotel.

Police from multiple jurisdictions assisted in the search.