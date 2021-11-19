Missing girl, 13, last seen in East Garfield Park neighborhood: police

article

The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Zaniyah Moore, of Chicago, was last seen wearing a purple coat with a light purple hood, white denim pants, and black and white Nike gym shoes. Police said she has black hair with pink and blue braids, and is 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown eyes.

According to police, Moore is known to visit the areas near Madison Street and Homan Avenue, between Lake and Washington; and Horan Park, at Whipple and Van Buren.

Police ask that if anyone has any information to call 911 or Area 4 detectives at (312) 746-8255.