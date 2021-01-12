Missing ‘high risk’ 15-year-old boy last seen in Belmont Heights

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy considered "high risk" who was last seen in Belmont Heights.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen Monday at his home in the 3300 block of North Ozark Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police said Ramirez is autistic and suffers from bronchitis which requires medication.

He is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, red and gray pajamas and black and white Sketchers shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554