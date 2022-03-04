Missing Illinois man with 'suspected gang affiliations' found dead in DuPage County forest preserve

The body of a missing 26-year-old Round Lake man was found Thursday morning in Pratt’s Wayne Woods Forest Preserve in west suburban Wayne.

Officers responded to the scene near Munger Road about 11:48 a.m. after someone from a nearby horse stable said they found a deceased man in the preserve, DuPage Forest Preserve District Police Chief David Pederson said in a statement.

"According to law enforcement sources the man had suspected gang affiliations and had been missing since Jan. 3," Pederson said.

Investigators found the body less than 30 feet from the side of the road, with fresh tire tracks nearby, according to Pederson.

Pederson said the man's body had multiple gunshot wounds.

The DuPage County coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy on the man.