Missing in Washington Park: Quintin Hall last seen Feb. 10

article

The search for a 24-year-old man in Washington Park has reached day eight and Chicago police are asking for the public's help.

Quintin Hall was last seen Feb. 10.

He's described as being 5-foot-6 with brown eyes and black hair.

Hall was wearing a gray shirt, blue jean pants, black and white Nike shoes, a black coat and a gray knitted hat when he was reported missing.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area One Detectives - SVU Office at 312-747-8380, or call 911.