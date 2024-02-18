Missing in Washington Park: Quintin Hall last seen Feb. 10
CHICAGO - The search for a 24-year-old man in Washington Park has reached day eight and Chicago police are asking for the public's help.
Quintin Hall was last seen Feb. 10.
He's described as being 5-foot-6 with brown eyes and black hair.
Hall was wearing a gray shirt, blue jean pants, black and white Nike shoes, a black coat and a gray knitted hat when he was reported missing.
Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area One Detectives - SVU Office at 312-747-8380, or call 911.