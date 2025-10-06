Lake County crews search for missing boater, 1 man rescued, police say
LAKE CO., Ill. - Crews are searching for a missing boater after two men went into the water on Fox Lake on Monday.
What we know:
A little before 5:30 p.m., two men were test-driving a boat when they took too fast a turn, which caused them to be ejected, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Neither of the men was wearing a life vest.
One of the men was rescued by a passing boat. The other man went under the water.
Officials said they were switching to recovery efforts.
The rescued man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Crews were actively searching for the missing man as of Monday night.