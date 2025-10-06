Lake County crews search for missing boater, 1 man rescued, police say

Crews are searching for a missing boater after two men went into the water on Fox Lake on Monday.

What we know:

A little before 5:30 p.m., two men were test-driving a boat when they took too fast a turn, which caused them to be ejected, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Neither of the men was wearing a life vest.

One of the men was rescued by a passing boat. The other man went under the water.

Officials said they were switching to recovery efforts.

The rescued man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews were actively searching for the missing man as of Monday night.