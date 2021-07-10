Missing man, 31, last seen in West Englewood

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen in West Englewood on the South Side.

Michael Boykin was last seen Thursday in the area of the 5700 block of South Wood Street, Chicago police said.

He is 5-foot-4, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.