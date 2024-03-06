Search underway for missing man in Brighton Park

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 82-year-old man in Brighton Park.

Cecilio Ramirez-Padillo was reported missing on March 5. He was last seen on foot near the area of 4400 S. Artesian.

He's described as being 5-foot-2 with brown eyes and white hair.

Police say he was wearing a black cap with a "C" on the front, a gray coat, brown pants and was pushing a shopping car at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area One Detective Division at 312-747-8280.