Expand / Collapse search

Search underway for missing man in Brighton Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Brighton Park
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Cecilio Ramirez-Padillo, 82, was last seen March 5.  (Chicago PD )

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 82-year-old man in Brighton Park. 

Cecilio Ramirez-Padillo was reported missing on March 5. He was last seen on foot near the area of 4400 S. Artesian. 

He's described as being 5-foot-2 with brown eyes and white hair. 

Police say he was wearing a black cap with a "C" on the front, a gray coat, brown pants and was pushing a shopping car at the time of his disappearance. 

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area One Detective Division at 312-747-8280.