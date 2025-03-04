Missing Chicago area man with dementia found dead in Indiana

An elderly man with dementia from Chicago’s south suburbs who went missing last month was found dead in Northwest Indiana this week.

The Lake County (Indiana) Coroner’s Office was called to the 400 block of Superior Avenue in Munster, Indiana, around 7 p.m. on Monday for a death investigation.

They identified the person as Chester Palusiak, 72, of Calumet City, Illinois.

A desperate search

What we know:

Palusiak was last seen in Calumet City on Feb. 13.

Around 8 p.m. that day, he was seen at 165th Street and Wentworth, walking south.

He was considered to be endangered because of his dementia.

An alert urging the public to help look for him said he left with no wallet or identification.

Calumet City police issued a silver alert and did two searchers with cadaver dogs, but they couldn’t find him.

What we don't know:

It is unclear exactly what led to Palusiak’s death.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy done on Tuesday found no signs of foul play or trauma, but toxicology tests and a determination of the final cause and manner of death were still pending.