Missing man found dead in Waukegan

The Brief Edward Calvert, 61, was reported missing in Waukegan after last being seen walking home from Vista Medical Center on May 2. His body was found on Wednesday in a wooded area near Greenwood Avenue during a large-scale search involving police, fire crews, and community members. Authorities found no signs of foul play, and an autopsy revealed nothing suspicious.



A Waukegan man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead Wednesday during a coordinated search effort, according to police.

The backstory:

Edward Calvert, 61, was reported missing on May 4 by family members. He was last seen walking home from Vista Medical Center in the early afternoon of May 2, police said. During their investigation, Waukegan detectives learned Calvert was seen in the area of Greenwood Avenue and the Amstutz Expressway.

On May 14, approximately 45 personnel from the Waukegan Police and Fire Departments, including K9 units, drones, and utility vehicles, searched the area.

Calvert’s body was discovered around 11:15 a.m. in a wooded area north of Greenwood Avenue. Police said there were no signs of foul play and that Calvert still had his personal belongings with him.

Calvert’s body was turned over to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy conducted on Thursday found no suspicious injuries. The coroner’s office is expected to release its official findings.