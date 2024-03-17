Have you seen him? Chicago PD searching for missing man in Irving Park

article

A search is underway for a missing 30-year-old man in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Luis Fernando Vanbuena Rodriguez was reported missing March 10. He was last seen in the 3800 block of North Bernard Street.

He's described as being 6 foot tall with brown eyes and black hair. Rodriguez also has a scar above his left eyebrow and may be wearing all black.

Chicago police say he disappeared without his wallet, cellphone, vehicle or other personal possessions.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago PD's Area 5 Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.