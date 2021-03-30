Missing man last seen at O’Hare

article

A 41-year-old man has been reported missing after missing his connection flight at O’Hare International Airport.

Haoder Gulfaraz was last seen Saturday at O’Hare after arriving from Phoenix, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Gulfaraz missed his connection flight to Qatar and has not been seen since, police said.

He is between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet, 175 pounds and has a gray hair with a black mustache, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.