Missing man last seen at O’Hare
CHICAGO - A 41-year-old man has been reported missing after missing his connection flight at O’Hare International Airport.
Haoder Gulfaraz was last seen Saturday at O’Hare after arriving from Phoenix, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Gulfaraz missed his connection flight to Qatar and has not been seen since, police said.
He is between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet, 175 pounds and has a gray hair with a black mustache, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.