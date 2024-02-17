Expand / Collapse search

Missing man on West Side: Quinyeta Walker last seen Feb. 9

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Quinyeta Walker, 37, was last seen Feb. 9. (Chicago PD )

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 37-year-old man who was reported missing nearly a week ago on the West Side. 

Quinyeta Walker was last seen at 10 a.m., Feb. 9 in the area of 1200 S. Central Park Avenue. 

Police say his last address was in Forest Park, but Walker is currently unhoused. 

He's described as being 6-foot-1 with black hair, brown eyes and has several tattoos on his lower right arm.

Walker also has a history of substance abuse, according to CPD. 

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago Police Area 4 SVU Detectives at 312-746-8251. 