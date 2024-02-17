Missing man on West Side: Quinyeta Walker last seen Feb. 9

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 37-year-old man who was reported missing nearly a week ago on the West Side.

Quinyeta Walker was last seen at 10 a.m., Feb. 9 in the area of 1200 S. Central Park Avenue.

Police say his last address was in Forest Park, but Walker is currently unhoused.

He's described as being 6-foot-1 with black hair, brown eyes and has several tattoos on his lower right arm.

Walker also has a history of substance abuse, according to CPD.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago Police Area 4 SVU Detectives at 312-746-8251.