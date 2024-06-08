Expand / Collapse search

Missing man on West Side: Richard Orr last seen June 1

By Cody King
Published  June 8, 2024 7:33pm CDT
North Lawndale
FOX 32 Chicago
Pictured is 25-year-old Richard Orr. (Chicago PD )

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 25-year-old man on the city's West Side after a week-long search.

Richard Orr was reported missing June 1 from his home in the 4200 block of W. Cullerton Street. 

He's described as being between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and black hair, according to Chicago police. He also has a long surgical scar on the front of his right leg. 

Orr was wearing a navy blue t-shirt, a gray zip-up hoodie, navy blue sweatpants and gray gym shoes at the time of his disappearance. 

Police said Orr may be in a "disoriented state" when found. 

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area Four SVU at 312-746-8251. 