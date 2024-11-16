article

The Brief Ben Oberto, originally reported missing from New Berlin on Thursday, Nov. 14, was found dead following a crash in Rosemont. New Berlin police, along with Illinois State Police, confirmed he died after his vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle accident on the freeway near O'Hare Airport.



Ben Oberto, the New Berlin man originally reported missing on Thursday died following a crash in Rosemont.

The New Berlin Police Department, with help from the Illinois State Police, confirmed that on Friday, Nov. 15, at about 3:40 p.m., troopers found Oberto’s Subaru Impreza overturned in a creek.

ISP said Oberto was involved in a single-vehicle accident on the curve of the I-90 eastbound ramp to I-294 northbound near O'Hare Airport.

Rosemont Police Department divers located a body inside the vehicle, later identified as Oberto.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Original story (reported on Friday)

A New Berlin woman is searching for answers after her husband went missing on a work trip to Illinois earlier this week.

Ben Oberto, a father of two, was last seen leaving a restaurant in Crystal Lake. His wife said no one has heard from him or seen him since Wednesday night, Nov. 13.

"I miss him. I miss him a lot," said Laura Leatherberry. "I just want him to be alive, and I don’t know."

Leatherberry said she last spoke to her husband around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. He told her he was working and was "probably going to be home in a couple of hours." When she hadn't heard from him, she tried to call around 10 p.m.

"I called my husband, and it went straight to voicemail," she said. "I just knew something was off."

Oberto is a wine representative. Surveillance video showed him leaving 1776 Restaurant in Crystal Lake just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday. He headed to his car – a 2019 Subaru Impreza with Wisconsin plates ANJ-2349 – and used his I-PASS at the Elgin toll around 9:30 p.m. His phone last pinged in Rosemont 15 minutes later.

"We don’t know what happened to him in Rosemont," said Leatherberry.

The New Berlin Police Department and Illinois detectives are working together to locate Oberto. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Berlin Police Department at 262-782-6640.

Timeline

Traveled for a work dinner to the 1776 Restaurant in Crystal Lake, Illinois on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Surveillance video shows he left 1776 Restaurant at 8:56 p.m., and his car left the parking lot at 9:02 p.m.

Paid his last toll using his I-PASS at 9:27 p.m. at Plaza 9 – Elgin, going east and using I-90 to get to I-94, where his iPhone last pinged at 9:47 p.m. in Rosemont, Illinois.

Police determined Oberto never got on any flights or entered O'Hare International Airport, but his phone has gone dead. Police also checked the area and found no signs of Oberto, his vehicle or his phone at any businesses, hotels, morgues or hospitals.