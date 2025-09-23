Missing New York girl found in Chicago area with 2 men in US illegally: officials

The Brief A missing girl from Rochester, N.Y., was found Sept. 20 at an apartment complex in Blue Island, Ill., according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Surveillance video showed three people meeting the girl near her home on Sept. 11 before leaving in a light-colored SUV. She was discovered with an 18-year-old man and his father, both of whom ICE said are in the country illegally; neither has been identified.



A missing girl from New York was found last week in a Chicago suburb with two men who authorities said were in the country illegally.

What we know:

The Rochester Police Department was asked Sept. 16 to help locate the child after an investigation revealed she had left her family’s home Sept. 11, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Surveillance video showed three people meeting the girl near her home and leaving in a light-colored SUV, authorities said.

Investigators later learned the girl had traveled to the Chicago area. On Sept. 20, she was found at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of West 119th Street in Blue Island, officials said.

She was with an 18-year-old man and his father, both of whom Immigration and Customs Enforcement determined were in the country illegally, according to the Marshals.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the two men, and no further details have been released.