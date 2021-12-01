MISSING PERSON: Alvin Byrd, 89

The Chicago Police Department is looking for an 89-year-old man who was last seen in West Englewood Tuesday morning.

Police said Alvin Byrd went missing from the 6100 block of South Hermitage Avenue. He was last seen around 9 a.m. He is said to have gray hair, brown eyes, weigh about 120 pounds and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Byrd was last seen wearing a white ball cap, black hoodie, blue windbreaker, brown pants and white gym shoes. Police said he may suffer from mild dementia.

According to police, Byrd is known to frequent the McDonald's restaurants at 47th and Cottage Grove, 47th and Loomis, 64th and Ashland and 55th and Michigan.

If located, contact detectives at 312-747-8380.