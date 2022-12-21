Missing special education student last seen in Harvey

article

Family members are asking for the public's help in locating an adult special education student who has been reported missing for days.

Kyle Jenkins, 20, was last seen Sunday in Harvey, Illinois.

Jenkins attends an Adult Transition program for adult special education students in Community High School District 218.

He was last seen wearing a navy hoodie and Rugrats pants.

Anyone with information on Jenkins' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Calumet Park police at (708) 385-6862.