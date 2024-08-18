Missing teen, 4-month-old baby reported missing from Little Village

article

A search is underway for a missing teenager and her 4-month-old baby after they were last seen in the Little Village neighborhood.

Saidy Sevilla, 15, was reported missing on Aug. 18 from the 2900 block of West 25th Street, according to Chicago police.

Her 4-month-old daughter, Lizette Abigail Gonzalez-Sevilla, was also reported missing.

Police said it's unknown what Saidy was wearing at the time of her disappearance, but she is described as being 5-foot-5 with brown eyes and black hair.

Saidy may also be in need of medical attention if found, CPD said.

Anyone with more information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Area Four Detective Division at 312-746-8251.