Missing teen in Humboldt Park: Corbin Felton last seen Feb. 21

A search is underway for a missing teen in Humboldt Park, according to Chicago police.

Corbin Felton, 14, was last seen Feb. 21 at his home in the 4200 block of W Crystal Street.

He's described as being 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and black hair. Felton was wearing a tan jogging suit at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554.