Missing toddler located, but no sign of his 16-year-old mom

Chicago Police said Sunday that a missing toddler has been located, but the whereabouts of his teenage mom are still unknown.

Taliyah McClinton, 16, was last seen on July 16 in Fuller Park with her son, Amir James, who was in a gray stroller.

McClinton was last seen wearing a blue tank top, black jogging pants and black and gray sandals. She is 5'4" and 130 pounds. She sometimes hangs out at the Altgeld Garden Homes, Block 9 on 131st Street.

If you have information, you can contact police at 312-747-8380 or call 911.

