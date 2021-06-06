Missing woman, 24, last seen in Old Irving Park

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 24-year-old woman who was last seen in Old Irving Park.

Leslie Martinez was last seen Sunday in the 4600 block of West Irving Park Road, Chicago police said.

She is 4-foot-11, 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair with pink tips. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a black hair wrap.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.