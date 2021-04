article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 59-year-old woman who was last seen in Englewood.

Delores Thomas was last seen March 26 in the area of St. Bernard Hospital in the 300 block of West 64th Street, Chicago police said.

She may be in need of medical attention, police said.

She is 5-foot-6, 160 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.