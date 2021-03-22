Missing woman, 65, last seen near Midway

article

Police are asking the community for help in finding a missing 65-year-old woman who was last seen near Midway Airport on the Southwest Side.

Yvette Winston-Russell was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Sunday near the airport in the 5700 block of South Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said.

She may be in need of medical attention and is possibly driving a white 2013 four-door Lexus sedan with Illinois license plates G334752, police said.

She is 5-foot-5, 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, gray pants and glasses.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.