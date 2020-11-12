Missing woman, 66, last seen in Longwood Manor

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 66-year-old woman who was last seen in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

Collena Marshall was last seen about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 9600 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago police said. She might be riding public transportation.

She is 5-feet tall, 125 pounds with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.