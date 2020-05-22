Missing woman, 80, last seen in Gresham

article

Police are looking for an 80-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday from Gresham on the South Side.

Edna Moore-Aaron was last seen about 2:30 p.m. driving a gray 2007 Toyota Corolla near 80th Street and Marshfield Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. The car has a license plate of Y719412.

She is a 5-foot-2, 150-pound woman with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue jean jacket and beige shoes.

Police said she may have early-stage dementia.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.