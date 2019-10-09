Missing woman is at high risk, may be in Englewood: police

article

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who they believe is at high risk.

Nichole Harper, 33, was last seen Oct. 2 and is known to frequent the area near 6000 S. La Salle St., Chicago police said. She has conditions that may place her in danger.

Harper was described as a 5-foot-2, 230-pound woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion, police said. It was unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information about Harper’s location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.