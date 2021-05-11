Missing woman last seen in Lawndale

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman missing from the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Siraphat Sellers, 56, was last seen Jan. 1 near the 2700 block of West Harrison Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Sellers is known to frequent local shelters and public libraries and may need medication, police said.

She is 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four SVU detectives at (312) 746-8255.