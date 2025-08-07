Body recovered from Wood Dale reservoir after day of searching

The Brief Crews recovered a body Wednesday night from the Wood Dale/Itasca Reservoir during a search for a missing swimmer. The person has not yet been identified by the DuPage County Coroner's Office. Emergency crews were first called to the scene Tuesday evening after witnesses reported seeing a male swimmer go under and not resurface.



What we know:

The body was recovered from the water around 7:35 p.m. while crews were searching by kayak, according to the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

The person has not yet been identified by the DuPage County Coroner's Office.

The forest preserve will be open for its normal hours on Thursday.

The backstory:

Emergency crews were first called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a possible drowning at the reservoir.

Witnesses said they saw a male swimming before going under and not resurfacing.