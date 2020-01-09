Missing young woman last seen in Hyde Park

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen on the South Side.

Kayla Jones was last seen Jan. 1 in Hyde Park and is known to visit south suburban Hazel Crest, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with brown eyes and red hair. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.