Mission One Foundation: Indiana non-profit giving away free car

A huge gift for a military hero.

An Indiana non-profit is giving away a free car.

The Mission One Foundation has donated about eight cars to veterans over the past four years.

Right now they are seeking nominations for their ninth giveaway.

M&M Car Care Center, which has businesses in Merrillville and Schererville, is donating the vehicle to the foundation.

In June, the foundation gave a vehicle to a Vietnam veteran who has served as a school crossing guard in Griffith, Indiana for 20 years.

"One that particularly sticks in my mind is a woman veteran. Her story blew us all away. She is a stay at home mother who takes care of her disabled mother, and she has two special needs kids. Her husband works and they only had one vehicle. He works two jobs to keep the income coming," said Mission One founder John Boersma.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

Eligible veterans must have a DD2 14, completed basic training, been honorably discharged, have a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance on the day of the transfer.

The vehicle will be given away on Friday, June 17 at the Gary Sportsman Club in Crowne Point during a Diamond Rio performance.

To submit a nomination, email johnny@m1vets.org .

Advertisement