Mistrial declared in deadly Beecher crash that killed pregnant woman, 3 kids

A mistrial was declared Wednesday after a Will County jury became deadlocked in the case of a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three children.

Sean Woulfe, 25, told jurors he was driving at nearly 85 miles per hour when he hit the family's vehicle, killing Lindsey Schmidt, 29, and sons Caleb, 1; Weston, 4; Owen, 6,; and Schmidt's unborn child.

On Friday, the defense rested its case without calling any witnesses.

On Monday, the jury heard closing arguments in the trial. Woulfe, who's been free on bond, faced 16 counts of reckless homicide.

The family was in a 2014 Subaru Outback that collided with Woulfe’s 2002 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck at 8:38 a.m. on July 24, in unincorporated Beecher, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

The pickup was eastbound on Corning Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at Yates Avenue; the Subaru was struck on the driver’s side and rolled over into a field, police said.

The Subaru had been headed north on Yates, and northbound traffic has no stop sign.

Schmidt, 29, was driving the Subaru; she and Caleb were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Will County coroner’s and sheriff’s offices.

Schmidt’s other two sons were taken to St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, Indiana, according to the sheriff’s office, then transferred to Comer’s Children Hospital.

Weston Schmidt died at Comer July 25, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Owen Schmidt died July 27.

Schmidt was also pregnant at the time of her death, according to the sheriff’s office.

The state's key witness, who was working in a nearby field, testified that he saw Schmidt pass by and then heard a loud boom.

Woulfe's attorney said his client wasn't reckless, wasn't using his phone or driving drunk and that it was just an accident.

Woulfe faced up to five years in prison on reckless homicide charges for an accident prosecutors called totally avoidable.