Mobile overdose prevention unit launched in Cook County to combat rising opioid deaths

A mobile overdose prevention unit has been deployed on the streets of Cook County, made possible by a grant aimed at addressing the increasing opioid overdose crisis.

The primary objective of the mobile unit is to reduce overdoses by equipping individuals with essential tools, including Narcan and other necessary items.

Although the unit was officially introduced on Thursday, officials conducted a successful test run earlier this week, highlighting its potential impact.

Alarming statistics reveal a significant rise in opioid overdose deaths in southern Cook County, with 122 reported deaths in just two months of 2020. This represents an alarming 82 percent increase compared to the corresponding dates in 2019.

In response, officials believe that the implementation of the mobile unit will play a crucial role in mitigating these numbers and effectively addressing the opioid crisis in the region.