Mokena no-kill animal shelter at risk of closure without full-time veterinarian

A crisis looms over a south suburban no-kill animal shelter, putting its future at risk.

The Mokena-based NAWS Humane Society has announced that it is no longer able to accept strays or pet surrenders due to the imminent departure of its full-time veterinarian on July 15th.

Patch reports the organization is actively searching for a new full-time veterinarian to fill this crucial role.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The shelter heavily relies on its clinic for operating income, making the recruitment of a veterinarian vital to its survival.