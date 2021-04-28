Mom accidentally names daughter Korn due to birth certificate error

This is one kool baby.

Naming a child can be a stressful situation and new parents will often spend hours upon hours coming up with the perfect, meaningful name. As one mom found out, however, it’s really important to spell that name correctly on the birth certificate.

Kelsey Tate, a new mother from Seattle, Washington, went viral on Twitter when she revealed that a misspelling on her daughter’s birth certificate had left the kid with an unusual name. Apparently, instead of saying "Kora," the birth certificate said "Korn."

"The hospital messed up my baby’s name and we just got the birth certificate and it’s Korn," Tate wrote. "My baby’s name is legally Korn."

Korn is also the name of a popular nu-metal band from the late ’90s and early 2000s who are famous for releasing songs like "Freak on a Leash," "Blind" and "Got the Life." The band’s lyrics often focused on abuse, drug use and other topics people usually wouldn’t associate with babies.

Tate revealed in a later tweet that the baby’s name was actually supposed to be "Kora."

She also revealed that while the mistake was made on the official birth certificate, there are ways to get that fixed. Tate did have one minor complaint, however.

"We just mailed the corrections form, which unfortunately was the back of the Korn certificate so we can’t put it in the baby book but we’ll put a scanned version in," she explained.

Apparently, this whole situation has left Tate very amused and she also knows much more about the band Korn than she previously did. According to her, she now knows the name of every Korn song.

