Mom gets to enjoy free Lawrence's Shrimp and Fish for Mother's Day after son wins contest

A Chicago native who was missing her sons and the food at Lawrence's Fish and Shrimp got to enjoy both this Mother's Day weekend.

Sue Hansen grew up in Chicago. Her son Hank Hansen won a contest to provide her with a trip from Utah to Chicago to enjoy lunch at the famous restaurant at 2120 South Canal.

In his essay, Hansen wrote: "My mom was born and raised in Chicago and is cultishly loyal to Lawrence’s fried shrimp. She now lives in Utah, where good seafood is hard to come by."

Sue Hansen teaches high school, which her son says "she does energetically and cheerfully, even during a pandemic that has made the job even more exhausting and unpredictable than usual."

He finished off his essay by saying: "She deserves some shrimp, goshdarnit!"

Lawrence's Fish and Shrimp said their contest brought in more than 600 entries.