Mom of Joliet woman killed at Halloween party speaks out: 'She tried to stop the bleeding'

There is heartbreak for a Joliet mother whose daughter was killed in a mass shooting at a Halloween party over the weekend.

Now, investigators say that dozens of witnesses to the shooting are not cooperating.

Holly Mathews was 22-years-old and recently engaged. Her mom, Sharyl, told FOX 32 that Holly was studying to be an arborist.

This past weekend, that was all cut short due to a gang rivalry.

Will County sheriff's deputies have interviewed 70 partygoers, but many more remain uncooperative.

"I don’t know how to go on without her," said Sharyl Mathews. "I’m just stuck in motion, just stuck, can’t walk, can’t breathe."

Holly and Jonathan Ceballos were both fatally wounded in the shooting. Both of them were 22-years-old and from Joliet. Both, police said, were not the intended targets.

Nine others were wounded in the shooting and one of them remains in critical condition.

Jonathan Ceballos is being remembered by family as "a great brother, friend and son."

"I remember how much you used to love riding horses, going to Mexico, how we used to play soccer together all the time and how you always made people laugh," said his younger brother Carlos Ceballos.

An online fundraiser has been established for funeral costs.

Will County sheriff’s detectives are still searching for the gunman.

"He's a coward, coward for what he did," said Mathews about the shooter.

She says her daughter and two others stopped by the Joliet party after midnight, got a bad vibe and were leaving after ten minutes, when two gunmen on a porch shot down on the crowd of 200.

Mathews said Holly’s friend tried to help her.

"She looked back to find Holly who was on the ground bleeding," said Mathews. "She tried to stop the bleeding."

A spokesperson for the Will County Sheriff’s Office said there were three noise complaint calls that night and a sergeant went to monitor the party, but thought it was over as he watched people leave. Then, he heard 12 shots ring out and ran toward the party.

Mathews said she has faith police will find the shooters, but of course wishes the party would’ve been shut down before her daughter arrived.

Mathews said her daughter was loved by everyone, especially the patients at a nursing home where she worked.

"As they were passing, she would hold her hand, she'd be by their side," said Mathews. "Somebody walking, they needed $1? She would hand it to them. Somebody’s car broke down? She be the first to help them."

Funeral arrangements have been set this Friday at Fred C. Dames funeral home in Joliet.

If you attended the party and have not talked to police, call the Will County Sheriff's Office at 815-727-8574.