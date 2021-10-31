Mass shooting at Halloween party in Joliet Township leaves 2 dead, over a dozen wounded

Over a dozen people were wounded and two people were killed after two gunman opened fire at a Halloween party in Joliet Township Saturday night.

At about 12:39 a.m., a patrol sergeant with the Will County Sheriff's Office heard 10 to 12 gunshots being fired in the area of Jackson Street and Walnut Street, authorities said.

The sergeant responded to the area and observed more than 100 people fleeing, running eastbound on Jackson Street.

The sergeant proceeded on foot to the area of Jackson Street and Grinton Avenue, where he thought the gunfire was coming from, authorities said.

Fleeing witnesses told the sergeant the shooting occurred at 1018 E. Jackson St. in the backyard of a residence.

Additional police agencies and sheriff's office personnel responded to the scene and found multiple individuals shot in the backyard and a nearby house, authorities said.

Responding personnel performed life-saving measures and wound triage on multiple individuals at the scene.

While on scene, sheriff's office personnel heard additional shots in the area.

Over a dozen people were injured by gunfire and transported to local hospitals.

Four individuals were transported with life-threatening injuries.

Will County Coroner Laurie Summers said Holly Matthews and Jonathan Ceballos, both 22, were fatally shot early Sunday at the party in Joliet.

Ceballos was from Joliet and Matthews was from nearby Shorewood, and they were among more than 200 people at the party, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Deputies determined that a Halloween party was being held at 1018 E. Jackson Street and the shooting occurred outside of the residence near a DJ booth that was set up in the backyard.

Two of the party organizers tell FOX 32 they invited a small group and before they realized it, several strangers started showing up.

"We tried to shut it down and get it to stop, but they just kept coming and coming," Mireya Ramirez said.

Witnesses told deputies that there were two shooters at the party and that the shooting occurred from an elevated position on a porch looking down over the crowd.

Posts on social media say rival gangs were feuding.

The first shooter is described as an average sized, Hispanic male with facial hair. He was wearing a red hoodie, a black flat-billed hat and dark pants.

The second shooter is described as an average sized, light-skinned Black or Hispanic male. He was wearing a yellow hoodie and ski mask.

The Will County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has information, cellphone pictures or video of the party, or potential suspect information, to contact Detective Danielle Strohm at 815-727-8574 at extension 4930. You can also contact her by email at dstrohm@willcosheriff.org.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip on the Will County Sheriff’s website at www.willcosheriff.org/enforcement/submit-a-crime-tip, or on the Will County Sheriff’s Office App that is available in iOS and Android platforms.

You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers by telephone at 800-323-6734, or at www.crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/submit-a-tip/.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.